HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Rambus by 300.0% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Rambus in the second quarter worth $30,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Rambus in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rambus in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Rambus in the first quarter worth $46,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 2,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $42,245.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,229,452.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jae Kim sold 2,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $37,997.91. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,249.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,313 shares of company stock valued at $549,392 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $19.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -52.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $21.32.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.38). Rambus had a negative net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $56.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rambus declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

RMBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Rambus from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Rambus from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. It offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and industry-standard interface solutions, such as 28G, 32G, 56G, and 112G SerDes, as well as PCIe 5.0.

