HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,719 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 49,598 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 114,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 5,150 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 165,694 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 21,394 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $896,167.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,138,276.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $44.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.52.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.43.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

