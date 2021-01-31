HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STX. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,930 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

In other news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,414,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $86,570,460.00. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 336,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $20,538,275.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,718,067 shares of company stock worth $287,379,498 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.67.

STX opened at $66.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.26. Seagate Technology plc has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $77.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.64%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.