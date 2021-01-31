HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 187 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,091,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,644,000 after acquiring an additional 108,588 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 662,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,229,000 after acquiring an additional 25,838 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 553,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,881,000 after acquiring an additional 123,951 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 422.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 410,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,356,000 after buying an additional 331,785 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 146,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,707,000 after buying an additional 9,812 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI opened at $70.80 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $41.49 and a 52 week high of $73.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.56 and its 200 day moving average is $114.23.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.