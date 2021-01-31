Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) Short Interest Up 70.0% in January

Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,400 shares, a growth of 70.0% from the December 31st total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 548,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

HX opened at $2.24 on Friday. Hexindai has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $7.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.85.

Get Hexindai alerts:

Hexindai Company Profile

Hexindai Inc operates a consumer lending marketplace that facilitates loans in China. It primarily focuses on facilitating medium-sized credit loans. The company provides borrowers a range of products based on customer segmentation data and tailored to the specific needs of the emerging middle class; and investors various types of investment products.

See Also: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Hexindai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexindai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.