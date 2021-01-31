Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hexcel in a report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hexcel’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Get Hexcel alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HXL. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Hexcel from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays cut shares of Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. CSFB cut shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

Hexcel stock opened at $43.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $77.29.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.47 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,438,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hexcel by 246.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,030,000 after buying an additional 254,930 shares in the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its position in Hexcel by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,753,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,842,000 after buying an additional 220,343 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hexcel by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,454,000 after buying an additional 184,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Hexcel by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 521,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,505,000 after buying an additional 131,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.