Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.60.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.
In related news, COO David Leslie Szekeres sold 3,571 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $70,205.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Heron Therapeutics stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,110,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,412. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.85. Heron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $22.83.
Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.06% and a negative net margin of 216.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Heron Therapeutics
Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.
