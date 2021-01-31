Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.60.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

In related news, COO David Leslie Szekeres sold 3,571 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $70,205.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRTX. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 90.5% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 32.4% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 3,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 53.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 407.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,110,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,412. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.85. Heron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $22.83.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.06% and a negative net margin of 216.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

