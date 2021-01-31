Heritage Financial Co. (HFWA) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 9th

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th.

Heritage Financial has increased its dividend payment by 56.9% over the last three years.

Shares of HFWA opened at $23.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.74. Heritage Financial has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $27.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.48 million, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.78.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 4.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Heritage Financial will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HFWA has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Heritage Financial in a report on Friday, January 15th.

In related news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 4,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $107,435.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487,577.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

