Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Stock Rating Lowered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Helen of Troy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Sidoti started coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Helen of Troy from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $230.00.

HELE stock opened at $244.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.10. Helen of Troy has a 52 week low of $104.01 and a 52 week high of $265.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $637.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.85 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.25%. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Helen of Troy by 34.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.7% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 55.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

