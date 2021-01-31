Hedera Hashgraph Trading 13.1% Lower This Week (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0807 or 0.00000240 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $560.02 million and approximately $87.94 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00055425 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.31 or 0.00197403 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001994 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00010800 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00010081 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003096 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00007581 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,942,910,610 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

Hedera Hashgraph can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

