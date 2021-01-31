HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $183.92 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) will report $183.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $185.81 million and the lowest is $181.80 million. HealthEquity reported sales of $201.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full year sales of $729.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $727.20 million to $731.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $768.74 million, with estimates ranging from $749.47 million to $785.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HealthEquity.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.79 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. HealthEquity’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

In other news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 1,863 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $135,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,758. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 55,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $4,691,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 232,759 shares of company stock valued at $19,457,754. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 271.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQY stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.55. 802,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,739. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,671.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HealthEquity (HQY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.