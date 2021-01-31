Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Coverage Initiated at Scotiabank

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $30.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HTA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Healthcare Trust of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Healthcare Trust of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Healthcare Trust of America from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.92.

Shares of HTA opened at $28.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 188.33 and a beta of 0.58. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $34.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

In other Healthcare Trust of America news, EVP Amanda Houghton sold 32,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $903,694.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTA. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,122,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 11.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,187,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,262,000 after buying an additional 1,439,572 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 173.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,543,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,511,000 after buying an additional 978,753 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 367.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 692,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,184,000 after buying an additional 544,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,876,000. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

