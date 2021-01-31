Headwater Exploration’s (CDDRF) Outperform Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial restated their outperform rating on shares of Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Headwater Exploration in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS CDDRF opened at $2.19 on Thursday. Headwater Exploration has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.08.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. Its principal properties include the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in the Elgin sub-basin in New Brunswick.

