Head-To-Head Survey: Sasol (NYSE:SSL) vs. Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO)

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) and Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sasol and Concho Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sasol N/A N/A N/A Concho Resources -294.71% 8.15% 5.36%

Sasol has a beta of 3.66, meaning that its stock price is 266% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Concho Resources has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.7% of Sasol shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of Concho Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sasol shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Concho Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sasol and Concho Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sasol 1 3 1 0 2.00 Concho Resources 0 9 15 0 2.63

Sasol currently has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 29.31%. Concho Resources has a consensus price target of $69.99, indicating a potential upside of 6.69%. Given Sasol’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sasol is more favorable than Concho Resources.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sasol and Concho Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sasol $10.61 billion 0.61 -$5.87 billion $0.82 12.73 Concho Resources $4.59 billion 2.80 -$705.00 million $3.05 21.51

Concho Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sasol. Sasol is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Concho Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Concho Resources beats Sasol on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon. The company also markets and sells liquid fuels, pipeline gas, and electricity; and develops, implements, and manages international gas-to-liquids ventures. In addition, it produces and markets polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, ketones, alcohols, acrylates, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, phenolics, ammonium nitrate base products, and sulphur derivatives, as well mining reagents for use in various applications, such as aerosols, cosmetics, fragrances, packaging, paints, adhesives, pharmaceuticals, polishes, printing and plastics, mining, pulp and paper, steel, textiles, water treatment and purification, agricultural fertilizers, and chemicals. Further, the company markets organic and inorganic commodity and specialty chemicals comprising organics, inorganics, wax, phenolic, carbon, ammonia, and specialty gases; and offers engineering and project services. Sasol Limited was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Concho Resources Company Profile

As of January 15, 2021, Concho Resources Inc. was acquired by ConocoPhillips. Concho Resources Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.0 billion barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

