Head to Head Review: MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) and Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC)

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) and Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares MidWestOne Financial Group and Village Bank and Trust Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MidWestOne Financial Group 1.45% 7.33% 0.75% Village Bank and Trust Financial 19.64% 14.91% 1.06%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MidWestOne Financial Group and Village Bank and Trust Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MidWestOne Financial Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Village Bank and Trust Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

MidWestOne Financial Group currently has a consensus price target of $22.25, indicating a potential downside of 9.52%. Given MidWestOne Financial Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MidWestOne Financial Group is more favorable than Village Bank and Trust Financial.

Risk & Volatility

MidWestOne Financial Group has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Village Bank and Trust Financial has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.9% of MidWestOne Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.3% of Village Bank and Trust Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of MidWestOne Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Village Bank and Trust Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MidWestOne Financial Group and Village Bank and Trust Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MidWestOne Financial Group $213.69 million 1.85 $43.63 million $3.40 7.23 Village Bank and Trust Financial $31.40 million 1.68 $4.48 million N/A N/A

MidWestOne Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Village Bank and Trust Financial.

Summary

MidWestOne Financial Group beats Village Bank and Trust Financial on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural, consumer, and credit card loans. In addition, it offers various trust and investment services, including administering estates, personal trusts, and conservatorships, as well as property management, farm management, investment advisory, retail securities brokerage, financial planning, securities trading, mutual funds sales, fixed and variable annuities and tax-exempt, conventional unit trusts, and custodial services. Further, the company provides other products and services comprising treasury management, debit cards, automated teller machines, online banking, mobile banking, and safe deposit boxes. It offers its products and services primarily through a network of full-service branches, including 34 branches located throughout central and eastern Iowa; 13 branches located in the Minneapolis-St. Paul metropolitan area of Minnesota; seven branches in western Wisconsin; one branch in each of Naples and Fort Myers, Florida; and one branch in Denver, Colorado. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Iowa City, Iowa.

About Village Bank and Trust Financial

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Village Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through two segments, Traditional Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services. It also provides secured and unsecured commercial loans to small-and medium-sized businesses for various purposes, such as funding working capital needs, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery; loans for acquiring, developing, constructing, and owning commercial real estate properties; and secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments, as well as originates mortgage loans, real estate construction, and acquisition loans for sale in the secondary market. In addition, the company offers online banking, mobile banking, and remote deposit capture services for business clients. It provides its products and services through 9 banking offices and 1 mortgage loan production office in Central Virginia in the counties of Chesterfield, Hanover, Henrico, Powhatan, and James City. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Midlothian, Virginia.

