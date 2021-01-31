Head to Head Review: C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) vs. New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC)

C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) and New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares C-Bond Systems and New Mountain Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C-Bond Systems -743.46% N/A -1,106.03% New Mountain Finance 4.94% 10.30% 3.93%

C-Bond Systems has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Mountain Finance has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares C-Bond Systems and New Mountain Finance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C-Bond Systems $600,000.00 28.81 -$7.24 million ($0.08) -0.96 New Mountain Finance $276.51 million 4.01 $112.56 million $1.27 9.02

New Mountain Finance has higher revenue and earnings than C-Bond Systems. C-Bond Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Mountain Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.5% of New Mountain Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 22.2% of C-Bond Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of New Mountain Finance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for C-Bond Systems and New Mountain Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C-Bond Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A New Mountain Finance 0 1 3 0 2.75

New Mountain Finance has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.44%. Given New Mountain Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe New Mountain Finance is more favorable than C-Bond Systems.

Summary

New Mountain Finance beats C-Bond Systems on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

C-Bond Systems Company Profile

C-Bond Systems, Inc. owns, develops, manufactures, and sells patented C-Bond technology in the United Sates. Its products include C-Bond NanoShield, a patented nanotechnology windshield glass strengthening and hydrophobic all-in-one performance system to enhance windshield safety and performance; C-Bond I, a patented non-toxic water-based nanotechnology solution to enhance glasses and properties of window film-to-glass products; and C-Bond BRS, a patented nanotechnology ballistic resistant film system that enhances the structural integrity of glass. The company serves primarily to glass industry. C-Bond Systems, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation. It seeks to invest in United States. It typically invests between $10 million and $50 million. Within middle market it seeks to invest in companies having EBITDA between $20 million and $200 million. It prefers to invest in equity interests, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants, or options received in connection with its debt investments and directly in the equity of private companies. The fund makes investments through both primary originations and open-market secondary purchases. It invests primarily in debt securities that are rated below investment grade and have contractual unlevered returns of 10% to 15%. The firm may also invest in distressed debt and related opportunities and prefers to invest in targets having private equity sponsorship. It seeks to hold its investments between five years and ten years. The fund prefer to have majority stake in companies.

