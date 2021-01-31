HCA Healthcare (HCA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.58 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $162.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $58.38 and a 1-year high of $174.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.14.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.2678 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. CSFB boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.29.

In related news, SVP Sandra L. Morgan sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $642,582.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,144.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.07, for a total value of $584,580.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,580 shares of company stock worth $30,520,067. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

