HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HC2 Holdings, Inc. is a holding company which seeks to acquire and grow attractive businesses. The company’s operating segments consists of Manufacturing, Marine Services, Insurance, Utilities, Telecommunications, Life Sciences and Other. Its operating subsidiaries consists of Schuff International Inc., is a steel fabricator and erector primarily in the United States and Global Marine Systems Limited, provider of engineering and underwater services on submarine cables. HC2 Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of HC2 from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

HCHC stock opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.83. HC2 has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $4.75. The stock has a market cap of $165.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.36.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). HC2 had a negative return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $393.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that HC2 will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph Anthony Ferraro sold 66,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $159,729.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 289,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Sena sold 91,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $219,098.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 614,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,453,272 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,837. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCHC. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in shares of HC2 by 166.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 592,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 370,133 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HC2 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $619,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of HC2 by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 208,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 119,036 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HC2 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of HC2 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. 38.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

