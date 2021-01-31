HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HBT Financial had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $40.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.04 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBT opened at $14.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.31. HBT Financial has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $20.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.49%.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of HBT Financial from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

