Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Trading Down 5.1%

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)’s stock price fell 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.26 and last traded at $19.57. 890,914 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 1,043,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.63.

Several brokerages recently commented on HA. Cowen lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. 140166 lifted their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $900.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.89.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($3.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.49) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $149.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.13 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HA. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 116.7% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 930,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,989,000 after acquiring an additional 500,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 124.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 621,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after buying an additional 344,257 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 8.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,054,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,485,000 after buying an additional 159,619 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 584.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 107,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 91,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth about $1,584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Company Profile (NASDAQ:HA)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

