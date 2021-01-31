Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of research firms have commented on HA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hawaiian from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. 140166 raised their price target on Hawaiian from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen cut Hawaiian from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of Hawaiian stock opened at $19.57 on Friday. Hawaiian has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $30.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average is $15.89. The stock has a market cap of $900.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($3.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.49) by ($0.22). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $149.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Hawaiian’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hawaiian will post -11.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hawaiian by 126.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Hawaiian by 182.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian in the third quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

