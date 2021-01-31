Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 194 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 205.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 76.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBY. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wedbush upgraded Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.10.

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $477,302.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,516.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

BBY opened at $108.82 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $124.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 36.24%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

