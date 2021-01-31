Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New Investment in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in American International Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,887,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,043,035,000 after purchasing an additional 207,449 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,827,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $545,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374,857 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 5,480,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,887,000 after acquiring an additional 524,168 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,232,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,001,000 after acquiring an additional 51,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

AIG stock opened at $37.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $56.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $493,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,246.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

