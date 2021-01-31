Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 88.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 18,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 287.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 116.1% in the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 60,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,282,000 after purchasing an additional 32,339 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 719,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the period.

Shares of VHT stock opened at $229.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $227.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.94. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $138.11 and a 1-year high of $237.28.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

