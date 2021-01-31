Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $91,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $72.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.74. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $75.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

