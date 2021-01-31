Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $35,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 60.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,547,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter worth $915,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter worth $239,000.

EWY opened at $88.10 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $96.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.47.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

