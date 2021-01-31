Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys New Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AYI. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Acuity Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Cowen increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acuity Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.90.

AYI stock opened at $120.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.14. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.46 and a fifty-two week high of $135.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The electronics maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.31 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.64%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.92%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

