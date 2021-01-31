Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) (ETR:HLAG) Given a €101.71 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €101.71 ($119.66) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) (ETR:HLAG) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €65.41 ($76.96).

Shares of HLAG stock opened at €93.10 ($109.53) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.06. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a one year high of €186.60 ($219.53). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €94.46 and a 200 day moving average price of €63.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.68, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

