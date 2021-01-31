Hannover Rück’s (HVRRY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HVRRY. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hannover Rück from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Societe Generale raised shares of Hannover Rück from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannover Rück from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Hannover Rück stock opened at $77.88 on Thursday. Hannover Rück has a 52 week low of $56.15 and a 52 week high of $104.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hannover Rück will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

