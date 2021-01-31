Halo Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGEEF) Short Interest Down 79.0% in January

Halo Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGEEF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,300 shares, a drop of 79.0% from the December 31st total of 453,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,745,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Halo Labs stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. Halo Labs has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06.
About Halo Labs
Read More: What are Institutional Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Halo Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halo Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.