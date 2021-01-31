Hakka.Finance Tops 24 Hour Volume of $235,394.00 (HAKKA)

Hakka.Finance (CURRENCY:HAKKA) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Hakka.Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.0459 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hakka.Finance has a market capitalization of $7.00 million and $235,394.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hakka.Finance has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Hakka.Finance

Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 tokens and its circulating supply is 152,480,590 tokens. Hakka.Finance’s official website is hakka.finance . The official message board for Hakka.Finance is medium.com/@hakkafinance

Buying and Selling Hakka.Finance

Hakka.Finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hakka.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hakka.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hakka.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

