H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s (HNNMY) “Underperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.75.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) alerts:

HNNMY stock opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 141.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average of $3.65.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.