H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Short Interest Down 50.9% in January

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 50.9% from the December 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of HNNMY stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $4.23. 29,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,065. The stock has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.65. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $4.50.

HNNMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. AlphaValue raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

