H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) PT Raised to $56.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. H.B. Fuller presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.29.

NYSE FUL opened at $50.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. H.B. Fuller has a 12-month low of $23.68 and a 12-month high of $57.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.20. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $777.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is 21.96%.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 200.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 5.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 27.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 33,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 7,299 shares in the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

