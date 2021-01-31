GWM Advisors LLC Sells 4,283 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 55.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,283 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $481.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.14.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total transaction of $90,468.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 107,404 shares in the company, valued at $48,391,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $425.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $459.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $457.29. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $496.61. The stock has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

