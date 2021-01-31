GWM Advisors LLC Sells 3,650 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Essential Utilities by 66.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

In other news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 34,001 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $1,556,565.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,627,479.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $59,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,611 shares of company stock worth $1,859,033. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WTRG opened at $46.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.50 and a 200-day moving average of $44.99. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.40 and a 52-week high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $348.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.03%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WTRG. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. US Capital Advisors initiated coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.