GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 857 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Yum! Brands by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth about $1,674,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 17.7% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 38,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $101.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.28 and a 200 day moving average of $99.18. The stock has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.95 and a 12 month high of $110.66.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 3,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $352,315.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,828.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total transaction of $257,408.22. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,836. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on YUM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.53.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.