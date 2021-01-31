GWM Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,587 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 108,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,743 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 229.9% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3,197.3% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 289.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 28.2% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 15,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Vertical Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.73.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 13,532 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $498,112.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,957.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 125,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $4,480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,876,651.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 190,487 shares of company stock valued at $6,895,252 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $37.96 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $60.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

