GWM Advisors LLC Buys 196 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,354 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 69,901 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,719 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $4,476,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 10,349 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $116.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.81. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,358,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

