GWM Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKW. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 26.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 731,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,482,000 after purchasing an additional 154,433 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the third quarter worth $10,047,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the third quarter worth $9,881,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 221.6% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 115,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,582,000 after buying an additional 79,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 644,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,014,000 after buying an additional 69,737 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKW opened at $158.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.18. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $169.91.

