Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) Short Interest Update

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, an increase of 56.3% from the December 31st total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ GHSI opened at $0.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.34. Guardion Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $1.10.

Get Guardion Health Sciences alerts:

Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Guardion Health Sciences had a negative return on equity of 75.36% and a negative net margin of 480.23%. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHSI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guardion Health Sciences during the third quarter worth $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Guardion Health Sciences by 60.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 289,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 108,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardion Health Sciences during the second quarter worth $40,000. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guardion Health Sciences

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty health sciences company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Medical Devices. The Medical Foods segment offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Guardion Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardion Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.