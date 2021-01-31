GSTechnologies Ltd. (GST.L) (LON:GST) Shares Gap Down to $0.71

GSTechnologies Ltd. (GST.L) (LON:GST)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.71, but opened at $0.68. GSTechnologies Ltd. (GST.L) shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 57,755,006 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of £7.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.21.

GSTechnologies Ltd. (GST.L) Company Profile (LON:GST)

GSTechnologies Ltd., through its subsidiary, provides integrated information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure solutions in Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, India, Taiwan, China, and internationally. It engages in the supply, design, engineering, installation, and maintenance of structured cabling systems, network equipment, power and precision air-conditioner systems, access control and surveillance systems, smart monitoring and control systems, and information display systems.

