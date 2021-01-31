Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.87 and last traded at $34.17. Approximately 1,844,481 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the average daily volume of 759,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.74.

GRPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Groupon from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush cut their price target on Groupon from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Groupon from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.82. The business had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.20 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Groupon, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Groupon by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,880 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Groupon by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,186 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Groupon by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,807 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 62.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities; health, beauty, and wellness; food and drink; home and garden; automotive; discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals, as well as deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel.

