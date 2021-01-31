Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) President Sells $283,347.50 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $283,347.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 49,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of GO stock opened at $42.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.16. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.27. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $764.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.65 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 134.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at $1,203,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 45.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,847,000 after acquiring an additional 90,464 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 38.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 274,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,199,000 after buying an additional 76,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at about $8,082,000. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.82.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

