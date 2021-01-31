Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) Shares Gap Up to $4.84

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.84, but opened at $5.74. Grindrod Shipping shares last traded at $6.03, with a volume of 456 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.92.

About Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN)

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 25 owned dry bulk carriers and six -term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

