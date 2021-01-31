Grenke AG (GLJ.F) (ETR:GLJ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Grenke AG (GLJ.F) (ETR:GLJ) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €65.75 ($77.35).

Separately, Oddo Bhf set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of Grenke AG (GLJ.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

Get Grenke AG (GLJ.F) alerts:

ETR:GLJ traded down €0.18 ($0.21) on Tuesday, hitting €40.96 ($48.19). The stock had a trading volume of 106,656 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.39, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.94. Grenke AG has a 1 year low of €23.92 ($28.14) and a 1 year high of €104.40 ($122.82). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €38.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €45.79.

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, telecommunication and copier equipment, and medical devices, as well as other IT products.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Grenke AG (GLJ.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grenke AG (GLJ.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.