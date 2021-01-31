Greggs plc (GRG.L) (LON:GRG) Receives GBX 1,807 Consensus PT from Analysts

Greggs plc (GRG.L) (LON:GRG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,807 ($23.61).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Greggs plc (GRG.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get Greggs plc (GRG.L) alerts:

Shares of Greggs plc (GRG.L) stock opened at GBX 2,074 ($27.10) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.20. Greggs plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,113 ($14.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,466 ($32.22). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 531.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,849.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,537.73.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Greggs plc (GRG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs plc (GRG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.