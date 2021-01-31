Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) will report $36.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Greenlane’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.20 million and the highest is $37.05 million. Greenlane reported sales of $37.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full year sales of $138.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $138.20 million to $139.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $167.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Greenlane.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $35.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.95 million. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

In related news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 40,000 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $163,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,312. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 40,700 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $111,518.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,800 shares of company stock valued at $763,521 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNLN. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 155.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,156,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 702,962 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Greenlane by 252.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 70,335 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Greenlane by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 463,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 46,511 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Greenlane by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 243,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 46,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Greenlane by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 31,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GNLN opened at $4.42 on Thursday. Greenlane has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.43. The firm has a market cap of $411.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.74.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

