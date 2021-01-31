Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, an increase of 116.0% from the December 31st total of 18,100 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Greenland Technologies stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.50% of Greenland Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTEC opened at $7.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.45. Greenland Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.52 million for the quarter. Greenland Technologies had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 7.41%.

About Greenland Technologies

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric forklift trucks in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transmission products, such as mechanical and hydraulic gearboxes, and transaxles to small and medium-sized forklift trucks for use in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

