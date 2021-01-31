Greencastle Resources Ltd. (VGN.V) (CVE:VGN) Shares Gap Down to $0.12

Greencastle Resources Ltd. (VGN.V) (CVE:VGN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.11. Greencastle Resources Ltd. (VGN.V) shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 106,650 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 19.83, a current ratio of 20.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Greencastle Resources Ltd. (VGN.V) Company Profile (CVE:VGN)

Greencastle Resources Ltd. explores for and develops gold, base metal, and oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Investments in Private and Public Companies, Oil and Gas Interests, and Mining Interests segments. It holds interests in two oil and gas properties, which include Primate and Primate North, and Ferrier projects located in Saskatchewan and Alberta.

